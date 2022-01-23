Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to announce $2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.55. Five Below posted earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $988,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $767,020,000 after acquiring an additional 44,098 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Five Below by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,827,000 after acquiring an additional 468,212 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,348,000 after acquiring an additional 330,390 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Five Below by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,700,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,726,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $159.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.13. Five Below has a 1 year low of $156.52 and a 1 year high of $237.86.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

