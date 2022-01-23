First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 30,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 452,086 shares.The stock last traded at $57.32 and had previously closed at $58.61.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.24.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCLN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,055,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $3,078,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 186.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 251,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 163,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 343.2% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 183,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 142,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 93.9% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 259,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 125,665 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.