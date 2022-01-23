First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 51,249 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 51,249 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $45,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 174.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $383,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $1,492,269 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.70.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $121.28 on Friday. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $106.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.89.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

