First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 42,482 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,228 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 42,482 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $34,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,151,197,000 after buying an additional 99,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after buying an additional 975,042 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 14.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after purchasing an additional 875,015 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,072,500,000 after purchasing an additional 97,848 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $986,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,106 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.93.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $239.19 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.82 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.00 and its 200 day moving average is $294.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

