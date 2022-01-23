First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 38,419 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,419 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Simon Property Group worth $59,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 460.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,336,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,156,288,000 after purchasing an additional 567,034 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,828,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,301,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,672,000 after acquiring an additional 462,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $146.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.72 and a 200-day moving average of $143.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $161.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

