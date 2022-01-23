First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $54.20 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 117.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,101 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $54,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the third quarter worth about $847,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the third quarter worth about $3,738,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Illumina in the third quarter worth about $815,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the third quarter worth about $2,273,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Illumina by 671.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN opened at $365.94 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $341.03 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.29.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total value of $41,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.78, for a total transaction of $1,207,794.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,949 shares of company stock worth $3,690,537 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

