First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $39,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Global Payments by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $151.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

Global Payments stock opened at $140.77 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

