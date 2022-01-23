First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given a C$40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$40.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FM. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a hold rating and a C$32.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a C$34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.42.

TSE:FM opened at C$33.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.32. The stock has a market cap of C$23.23 billion and a PE ratio of 30.68. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$19.21 and a 52 week high of C$36.32.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

