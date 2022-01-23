First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

FHB stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.88. 932,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,906. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $31.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Hawaiian stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,208 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FHB shares. Bank of America lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

