First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

NYSE:FCF opened at $16.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 172.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.