First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCF. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,855,000 after buying an additional 49,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,367,000 after purchasing an additional 126,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 225,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 128,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after purchasing an additional 134,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

FCF traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 591,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.10.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 34.07%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

