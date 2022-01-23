First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will announce $97.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.88 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $94.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $387.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $386.68 million to $387.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $392.15 million, with estimates ranging from $383.66 million to $402.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCF. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

FCF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.21. 591,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,855,000 after purchasing an additional 49,456 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,367,000 after purchasing an additional 126,671 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

