First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBIZ. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of FBIZ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.78. 28,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,153. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $266.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $28.63.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth $931,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth $290,000. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

