Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $836.76 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,934,249 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,662 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 5.8% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $836,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,151,197,000 after purchasing an additional 99,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after acquiring an additional 975,042 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,072,500,000 after acquiring an additional 97,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $986,507,000 after acquiring an additional 28,106 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $239.19 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.82 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.93.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

