Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $155.91 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 117.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 323,416 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of PayPal worth $155,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 84,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,940,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 44.2% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 37,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.5% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 257.1% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 364,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $94,896,000 after acquiring an additional 262,560 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $265.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.08.

PYPL opened at $163.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $192.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.30 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

