Findlay Park Partners LLP Acquires 563,393 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563,393 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Texas Instruments worth $186,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,504,267,000 after purchasing an additional 622,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 718,898 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,176,359,000 after purchasing an additional 711,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.14.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $175.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.