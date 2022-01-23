Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.60

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.60 and traded as high as $38.95. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 113,767,046 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,486,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 43,804 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 67,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

