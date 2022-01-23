Financial Comparison: Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) versus City (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for City and Northwest Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City 0 0 0 0 N/A Northwest Bancshares 0 3 0 0 2.00

Northwest Bancshares has a consensus target price of $13.51, suggesting a potential downside of 5.39%. Given Northwest Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northwest Bancshares is more favorable than City.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares City and Northwest Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City $260.94 million 4.62 $89.60 million $5.53 14.42 Northwest Bancshares $566.33 million 3.20 $74.85 million $1.25 11.42

City has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Northwest Bancshares. Northwest Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

City has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

City pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. City pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northwest Bancshares pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. City has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Northwest Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of City shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of City shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares City and Northwest Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City 36.78% 12.51% 1.47% Northwest Bancshares 27.70% 10.36% 1.13%

Summary

City beats Northwest Bancshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City

City Holding Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services. The company was founded in March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets. The company was founded on June 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Warren, PA.

