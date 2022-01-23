Financial Analysis: Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) and Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK)

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) and Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Bogota Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Bogota Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Third Coast Bancshares and Bogota Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bogota Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Third Coast Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.15%. Bogota Financial has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.78%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than Bogota Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and Bogota Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Bogota Financial 23.39% 3.55% 0.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and Bogota Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Coast Bancshares $84.92 million 3.83 $12.11 million N/A N/A Bogota Financial $24.38 million 6.01 $2.07 million $0.48 20.88

Third Coast Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bogota Financial.

Summary

Bogota Financial beats Third Coast Bancshares on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. As of February 5, 2021, it operated two offices located in Bogota and Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey.

