Financial Analysis: Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) and Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) and Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hagerty and Goosehead Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hagerty N/A N/A N/A Goosehead Insurance 5.41% -17.73% 3.65%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hagerty and Goosehead Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hagerty 0 0 0 0 N/A Goosehead Insurance 1 2 4 0 2.43

Goosehead Insurance has a consensus price target of $160.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.97%. Given Goosehead Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Goosehead Insurance is more favorable than Hagerty.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hagerty and Goosehead Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hagerty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Goosehead Insurance $117.01 million 29.27 $9.29 million $0.38 243.43

Goosehead Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Hagerty.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.1% of Goosehead Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.0% of Goosehead Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Goosehead Insurance beats Hagerty on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers collector vehicles, motorsports, boats, and business insurance products; and car financing for antique, classic, and collectible vehicles. The company is based in Traverse City, Michigan.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company. The Franchise Channel segment comprises of franchisee operations that are owned and managed by individual business owners. The company was founded by Robyn Jones and Mark E. Jones in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, TX.

