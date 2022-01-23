Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Trading Up 0.2%

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.12 and last traded at $24.89. Approximately 12,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.