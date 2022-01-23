Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 25.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,792 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FIS opened at $111.78 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

