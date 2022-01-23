Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $111.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.11. The company has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $101.79 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,995 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,579,450,000 after purchasing an additional 973,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,505,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,471,660,000 after purchasing an additional 375,933 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,429,396,000 after purchasing an additional 81,851 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,469,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

