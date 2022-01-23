Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Director Sells $58,096.50 in Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:FNF opened at $50.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.40. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.66.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNF. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

