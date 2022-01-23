Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) to Neutral

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BVRDF. UBS Group cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €26.00 ($29.55) to €25.00 ($28.41) in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bureau Veritas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $34.34.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.