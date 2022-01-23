Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.94.

Get Evolus alerts:

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. Evolus has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $296.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a negative net margin of 162.78%. The company had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evolus will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Evolus by 230.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Evolus in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Evolus by 59.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Evolus by 326.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.