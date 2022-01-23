EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVgo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVgo will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EVgo.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EVGO opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVgo (EVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.