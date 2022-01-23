Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Get Everbridge alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Everbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Northland Securities cut shares of Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Everbridge from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.27.

EVBG opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.95. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $3,517,784.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,669 shares of company stock worth $6,952,870 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,169,000 after purchasing an additional 172,330 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Everbridge by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Everbridge by 34.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after purchasing an additional 299,447 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Everbridge by 50.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,685,000 after purchasing an additional 389,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Everbridge by 29.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,667,000 after purchasing an additional 191,692 shares in the last quarter.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.