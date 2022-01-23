Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Eurocell (LON:ECEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.50) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Eurocell from GBX 360 ($4.91) to GBX 340 ($4.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Eurocell alerts:

Shares of LON ECEL opened at GBX 266 ($3.63) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £297.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 249.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 259.91. Eurocell has a 52-week low of GBX 204 ($2.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 290 ($3.96).

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.