EtherGem Trading Down 17% Over Last 7 Days (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. EtherGem has a market cap of $223,354.47 and approximately $349.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EtherGem

EGEM is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

