Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Receives $19.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on GMBL shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of GMBL stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 625,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,887. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.76. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $24.48.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 million. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 76.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMBL. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.