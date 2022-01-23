Equities Analysts Set Expectations for V.F. Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of V.F. in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

VFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

V.F. stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,315,240,000 after purchasing an additional 995,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,060,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,252,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,333,344,000 after purchasing an additional 605,163 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $895,714,000 after purchasing an additional 910,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in V.F. by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $741,842,000 after acquiring an additional 965,353 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

