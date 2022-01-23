Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $113.04

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$113.04 and traded as low as C$69.05. Equitable Group shares last traded at C$70.35, with a volume of 95,869 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.81.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$73.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$112.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$2.11. The company had revenue of C$162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Group Inc. will post 8.890001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 9,900 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.20, for a total value of C$784,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,844 shares in the company, valued at C$4,026,844.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,900 shares of company stock worth $1,024,580.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

