EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at KeyCorp

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.41.

EOG Resources stock opened at $100.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $107.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.92 and its 200 day moving average is $83.28. The company has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.03%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

