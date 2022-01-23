Entain’s (ENT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,370 ($32.34) to GBX 2,400 ($32.75) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($32.75) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,165 ($29.54) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.48) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,149.11 ($29.32).

Get Entain alerts:

Shares of ENT opened at GBX 1,635 ($22.31) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,716.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,871.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.59 billion and a PE ratio of 69.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78. Entain has a 52-week low of GBX 1,191.50 ($16.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,500 ($34.11).

In other Entain news, insider Stella David acquired 3,652 shares of Entain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,053 ($28.01) per share, with a total value of £74,975.56 ($102,299.85). Also, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of Entain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($27.71), for a total transaction of £263,359.77 ($359,339.30).

About Entain

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.