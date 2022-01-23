Entain (LON:ENT) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 2,400 ($32.75) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,370 ($32.34) to GBX 2,400 ($32.75) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,165 ($29.54) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,149.11 ($29.32).

Get Entain alerts:

Shares of ENT opened at GBX 1,635 ($22.31) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,716.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,871.14. Entain has a 52 week low of GBX 1,191.50 ($16.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,500 ($34.11). The company has a market capitalization of £9.59 billion and a PE ratio of 69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.

In other news, insider Stella David bought 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,053 ($28.01) per share, for a total transaction of £74,975.56 ($102,299.85). Also, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($27.71), for a total value of £263,359.77 ($359,339.30).

About Entain

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.