Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to announce $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,500%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENI will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on E. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of E traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.60. The company had a trading volume of 488,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,018. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. ENI has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $30.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 26.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 206,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43,214 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 5.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 746,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after purchasing an additional 41,862 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 2.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 67,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

