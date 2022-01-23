Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Encore Capital Group worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 195,439 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after acquiring an additional 115,522 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,439,000 after acquiring an additional 81,884 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 323,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after acquiring an additional 81,252 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,430,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,553,000 after acquiring an additional 49,623 shares during the period.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.21. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $67.94.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.