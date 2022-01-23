Empty Set Dollar Market Cap Reaches $7.05 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $55,856.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00051242 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.25 or 0.06888380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00058753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,222.74 or 1.00083582 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007502 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003432 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

