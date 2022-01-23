Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,018 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 11.2% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $86,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $402.69 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $338.57 and a one year high of $441.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $428.13 and its 200-day moving average is $415.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

