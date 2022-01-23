Ellenbecker Investment Group Grows Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 3.9% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,508,000 after purchasing an additional 774,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $104.80 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $96.96 and a one year high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.35 and a 200 day moving average of $112.07.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

