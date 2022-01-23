Eight Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL)

Eight Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$19.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Algoma Steel Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a C$17.00 price objective for the company.

TSE ASTL opened at C$10.67 on Thursday. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of C$10.67 and a 1-year high of C$17.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.47.

