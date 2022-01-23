Egretia (EGT) Market Cap Reaches $3.01 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. Egretia has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and $403,176.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia is a coin. It launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

