eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,228 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of eGain worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGAN. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of eGain by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 347,184 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of eGain by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 295,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 45,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after buying an additional 76,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eGain by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 16,377 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGAN opened at $9.99 on Friday. eGain Co. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $313.57 million, a PE ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EGAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

