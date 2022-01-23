Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Cut to $132.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target dropped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.18% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.15.
Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $112.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.25.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,003,965,000 after acquiring an additional 172,681 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,043,000 after buying an additional 113,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,730,000 after purchasing an additional 358,020 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
Further Reading: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.