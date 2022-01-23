Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 83.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,467 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,709,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,618,000 after acquiring an additional 196,806 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,264,000 after buying an additional 112,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,325,000 after buying an additional 67,257 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after buying an additional 426,953 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,177,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $15.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

SPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

