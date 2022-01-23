Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $108,000 Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $41.31.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

