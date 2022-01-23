Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,544 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,123,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,402,000 after purchasing an additional 141,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 56.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639,782 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 8.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,898,516 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $181,343,000 after acquiring an additional 379,303 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 8.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,602,378 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $200,112,000 after acquiring an additional 343,914 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

