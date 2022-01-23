Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,928,000 after buying an additional 86,208 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth $1,006,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 405,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,959,000 after buying an additional 63,732 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 38.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TM opened at $199.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $279.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.77. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $139.29 and a twelve month high of $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $68.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.07 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.93%. On average, analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.