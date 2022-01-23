Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires New Holdings in IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRNT. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC bought a new stake in IronNet during the third quarter valued at about $102,334,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in IronNet during the third quarter valued at about $17,050,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in IronNet during the third quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in IronNet during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRNT opened at $3.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06. IronNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that IronNet, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on IronNet in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, IronNet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

In related news, Director John M. Keane purchased 25,000 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,080,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 384,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,792.

IronNet Company Profile

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

